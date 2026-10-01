A month in the smog

OCTOBER was a tough month for our lungs, with transboundary haze keeping air quality bouncing between “moderate” and “very unhealthy”.

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At its peak, the haze in Singapore forced major outdoor events such as the Singapore FA Cup final to be postponed. In total, this episode of haze is estimated to have cost the Republic's economy up to S$3.9 billion.

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Here is how the daily numbers stacked up.