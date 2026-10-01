Line drawing of Singapore's Marina Bay skyline at night

A month in the smog

Tracking Singapore’s daily PSI readings through a very grey October.

BY JORGE CORTES AND HYRIE RAHMAT

OCTOBER was a tough month for our lungs, with transboundary haze keeping air quality bouncing between “moderate” and “very unhealthy”.

At its peak, the haze in Singapore forced major outdoor events such as the Singapore FA Cup final to be postponed. In total, this episode of haze is estimated to have cost the Republic's economy up to S$3.9 billion.

Here is how the daily numbers stacked up.

What the numbers mean

The Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) measures air quality based on six key pollutants, including carbon monoxide and micro-pollutants, known as PM2.5.


The 24-hour PSI shows the concentrations of these pollutants as a rolling average, and therefore gives a broader reflection of air quality over the course of the day.


One-hour PM2.5 readings, meanwhile, give a more immediate picture of current air quality and can therefore be more reliably used to determine the health effects of outdoor activities at any given time. These readings show the level of micro-pollutants with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres, about 30 times smaller than the width of a strand of hair, in the air.

0-100:

Good-moderate

Continue normal outdoor activities.
Pencil sketch of a cyclist riding through a park

101-200:

Unhealthy

Reduce prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity.
Pencil sketch of a man jogging in a park

200-300:

Very unhealthy

Avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity.
Pencil sketch of a couple wearing masks walking outdoors

>300:

Hazardous

Minimise all outdoor activity for the next hour.
Pencil sketch of a man reading on a beanbag indoors by a window

How to read this 24-hour dial

Zone

North

South

East

West

Central
00:0006:0012:0018:00
PSI readings for the five zones across October 18, with the West zone peaking at 230
230West, 10:00230West, 11:00

The 24-hour cycle

Midnight at top, noon at bottom.

Think of this chart like a 24-hour clock. The tick marks around the rim follow the hours of the day, moving clockwise from midnight at the top down to noon at the bottom.

The PSI scale

Rings beyond 100 breach the Unhealthy threshold.

The grey rings measure pollution: The further a line pushes away from the centre, the higher the PSI.

  • 0-100: Good-moderate

  • 101-200: Unhealthy

  • 201-300: Very unhealthy

  • >301: Hazardous

October 18

The West zone hit 230 PSI at 10:00, and again at 11:00.

Each coloured line tracks a different region in Singapore, showing exactly when and where the air reached “unhealthy” levels.

Hover or tap a zone in the legend to isolate its line. Hover or tap any hour on the dial to see every zone’s reading.

Tracking October, day by day

Scroll through to see how Singapore’s air quality changed across the 31 days of October. While much of the month stayed within “moderate” levels, the haze reached its peak on Oct 18, pushing deep into the “unhealthy” zone.

Zone

North

South

East

West

Central

October 1, 2026

Oct 1

Peak: Oct 18

Oct 31

Produced by: Jorge Cortes, Hyrie Rahmat and David Li Zuowei

Methodology: To visualize daily air quality levels, was collected data from the National Environment Agency’s website for each day throughout October 2026. Based on this data, was created a radar chart for every day. The values ​​arranged around the circle represent the time of day, spanning the full 24-hour cycle. The scale, extending outward from the center of the radar chart, reflects the 24-hour PSI (Pollutant Standards Index) readings. Measurements positioned further from the center indicate poorer air quality, consistent with the classification system used by the agency in its informational posters—which are available for download from the same website. We have included the recommended actions corresponding to these air quality categories specifically for the "healthy individuals" group, as these represent guidelines applicable to the general population.

Source: National Environment Agency, The Straits Times
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